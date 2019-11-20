Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai After Smoke Alarm: Report

An IndiGo flight with 168 passengers made an emergency landing in Chennai today (Representational)

An Indigo aircraft from Coimbatore carrying 168 passengers made an emergency landing in Chennai following detection of a smoke alarm today, airport officials said.

The flight made a safe landing and all the passengers and crew members onboard were safe, they told news agency Press Trust of India.

Pilot of the Coimbatore-Chennai service contacted the control room after detecting the smoke alarm from the cargo area and sought priority landing, they added.

Further details are awaited.



