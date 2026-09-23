Colombo-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport Due To Engine Failure

A Colombo-bound VietJet Airlines flight carrying 143 people made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport late last night after one of its engines failed.

The Airbus A320, operating as flight VJC1875 from Ho Chi Minh City to Colombo, was diverted to Chennai following the engine failure.

A full emergency was declared at 9.55 pm, following which all necessary measures were initiated under the Airport Emergency Plan.

The aircraft landed at 10.27 pm and taxied under its own power to a parking stand. Air Traffic Control withdrew the full emergency eight minutes later.

In an official statement, the airport authorities said, "The aircraft landed safely at 2227 hrs and subsequently taxied under its own power to Parking Stand."

The aircraft, registered as VN-A655, had 143 people on board. There were no reports of injuries.

The Airport Authority said normal operations continued at Chennai Airport following the incident. The cause of the engine failure is expected to be examined by the airline and aviation authorities.

The incident comes just over two weeks after a Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai following an engine failure. Flight MH156, carrying 186 people, landed safely on September 7 after an emergency was declared. No injuries were reported.