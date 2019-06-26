Reeling From Water Crisis, Heavy Rainfall Brings Relief To Chennai

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months

Chennai | | Updated: June 26, 2019 23:49 IST
The rain brought the temperature down to 27 degrees today in Chennai


Chennai: 

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Chennai on Wednesday, bringing much-needed respite for the people of the capital city which is reeling under an acute water crisis.

The rain brought the temperature down to 27 degrees today. 

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely over the rest part of country outside western Himalayan region and Tamil Nadu where rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places (from June 1 to July 3," according to a bulletin by the IMD. 

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon further exacerbated the situation.



