Chennai Schools Receive Bomb Threat E-Mail, Cops Launch Probe

"Based on the email received we are conducting an inquiry," police said (Representational)

A few private schools in the city received a bomb threat via email early on Wednesday, police said and appealed to the public not to panic.

A holiday was declared for two-three schools following an email that was received at around 1.55 am by the schools which come under the Foreshore Estate and Mylapore Police Station limits.

A case has been registered and a probe was on, a police official said.

"Based on the email received we are conducting an inquiry. Efforts are on to identify the sender responsible for issuing the email. A case has been registered," an official told PTI.

In February, a few private schools received similar bomb threat e-mails triggering anxious parents to rush to the schools to pick up their children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)