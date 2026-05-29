Chennai Head Constable Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Minor

The head constable was arrested and sent to remand for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy in Chennai in the early hours on Wednesday. This case has sparked widespread outrage across the state.

Chennai Police officials say, "Under the POCSO case has been registered...Further action has been initiated to dismiss the accused official from service with immediate effect under Article 311 of the Constitution of India."

The boy had accompanied his uncle Kumaresan and family to the temples on May 25, staying at Kumaresan's house while his parents had gone to their hometown. On the night of May 26, Kumaresan, his friend Velappan who is a head constable, were drinking alcohol together. When Kumaresan fell asleep, the drunk officer allegedly entered the bedroom where the boy was resting, sexually abused him, and also forcibly poured alcohol into his mouth.

Quickly reacting to the incident, the boy fought back, striking the accused with a TV remote that he found nearby. He then locked him from the outside and fled the scene, walking all the way to the Police station to report the incident.

Police officials reached the spot to enquire. With the probe, police arrested Vadapalani Head Constable Vellapan, and the case was formally registered.

The incident drew strong political reactions from various party leaders. The Leader of Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, also reacted, saying the situation had worsened to the point where "the boy has to run to the police station to escape the police".

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami stated, "The very children on whose behalf you gathered votes are now standing unprotected under your rule," hitting out directly at Chief Minister Vijay. He also warned the government to "abandon the coat-suit-photoshoot model of governance once and for all and act with genuine commitment to upholding law and order."

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran questioned how stability could be maintained "if those who are supposed to prevent crimes are involved in criminal activities themselves".

Investigations are underway.