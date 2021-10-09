Couple Charred To Death After Fire In Their Rented Chennai Flat

The incident took place in Aanaiyur area in Chennai. (Representational image)

A couple from Chennai's Madurai was charred to death on Friday due to a fire that broke out in the AC unit of their rented accommodation.

The couple has been identified as Shathikannan and Subha, who were in living in a rented house in the Aanaiyur area of Madurai.

As per the fire and rescue department, the couple was asleep when thick smoke from the AC unit enveloped the room, shortly after which fire engulfed the room.

"The fire and rescue personnel extinguished the fire and found that the couple was charred to death inside the room," they said.

The department has retrieved the bodies and have sent them for post-mortem.