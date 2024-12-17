Air India Cabin Crew Member Caught At Chennai Airport Smuggling 1.7 Kg Gold

The cabin crew member and the passenger have been arrested

A cabin crew member of Air India has been arrested for helping a passenger smuggle 1.7 kg 24-carat gold at the Chennai airport, authorities said today.

The cabin crew member and the passenger were intercepted by the officials when they arrived at Chennai on an Air India Flight from Dubai on Sunday.

The passenger admitted to handing over the gold to the cabin crew member inside the flight, the customs department said in a statement.

"A search resulted in the recovery of gold in compound form, concealed in the undergarments of the cabin crew," officials said.

Both have been remanded under judicial custody.

Air India is yet to comment on this.

In a separate incident, a Kenyan woman who ingested 90 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 14.2 crore was arrested by customs officials at the Chennai Airport. The woman was caught after she arrived at the airport from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on December 7.

"Based on specific intelligence, a Kenyan female passenger who arrived in Chennai from Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines on December 7 was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit. On search of her person, she egested 90 cylindrical hyperdense objects with medical assistance," the customs department said.

"These objects tested positive for cocaine, a psychotropic substance covered under the NDPS Act, 1985," it added.

A total of 1.4 kg of cocaine was recovered from her possession.

The woman has been sent to judicial custody.