'Women Not Allowed...': Chennai Molestation Victim's Struggle To File FIR

The woman tweeted how she was asked to write complaint outside police station.

An autorickshaw driver working with Uber has been arrested for allegedly molesting a college student in Chennai, police said today. The student had yesterday put out a Twitter thread recounting the trauma and the difficulty in registering a police complaint.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the journalism student and her friend were returning to a hotel. "An Uber Auto driver named Selvam sexually assaulted me by pressing my right breast...," she wrote on Twitter, tagging Tamil Nadu Police. She said they tried to stop him but he managed to escape.

She said a policeman came to the hotel in 30 minutes after her call, but asked her to wait till morning to file an FIR as there was no woman officer at the police station. When she went to the Semmencheri police station, she wrote, "The station in-charge did not let us enter the police station as women are not allowed during night." She was asked to write down her complaint on a plain piece of paper outside the station.

Speaking to NDTV today, Deputy Commissioner of Police Josh K Thangiah today said, "The man has been arrested and vehicle seized."

To a question about the women's struggle to register a complaint, a senior officer said, "Women aren't allowed at night. This is part of women safety. At night, woman police personnel too wouldn't be in the station."

The student did, however, later compliment the police for "necessary actions".

Describing her trauma, she had tweeted, "The fact that he had the audacity to smirk while I was screaming at him. I don't think I can ever forget his face." Replying to that Twitter thread, Tambaram Police Commissionerate had said a case was registered.

Uber India also replied to her tweets and asked her to share details.