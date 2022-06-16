Watch: Live Lizard Found In Plate Of Chole Bhature In Chandigarh

Officials from the health department collected samples and sent them for testing.

A live lizard was reportedly found in a plate of chole bhature at the well known Sagar Ratna food court at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

A man named Gurinder Cheema shared a photo of his unfortunate experience on social media platform Twitter.

"Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made samples seized by food health Dept. Chd.

@nagarkoti @Nainamishr94," wrote Mr Cheema on Twitter while sharing a photo of his plate of food which clearly showed a lizard on it.

A complaint was filed with Chandigarh Police before officials from the health department collected samples and sent them for testing.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ravi Rai Rana shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

"Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratan, food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live Lizard was found in semi-conscious state under the Bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made sample seized by food health Dept. Chd. @KirronKherBJP @DoctorAjayita," Mr Rana wrote.

Social media reacted strongly to the video and urged the food joint to maintain the highest standards of hygene.

"This is insane, they should be extra cautious while preparing food," wrote one user.

"This is very common in food court... Several time cockroaches roaming and enjoying food...," wrote another.

"This used to be our favourite place at Elante. Good riddance. I hope other eateries take a lesson," wrote one Twitter user.