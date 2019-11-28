Punjab Gives Job To Wife Of Man Killed After Being Forced To Drink Urine

Vijay Inder Singla said money also was given to the family for repairing their house

The Punjab government on Thursday gave an appointment letter of group-D job to the widow of Jagmel Singh, a Dalit who died after being thrashed and forced to drink urine in Sangrur district of the state.

Mr Singh's wife Manjit Kaur will be posted as peon at a government school near her residence, Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla said in a statement in Chandigarh.

The appointment letter was given to Ms Kaur during the post death rituals of her husband at Sangrur on Thursday.

Vijay Inder Singla was at the "Antim Ardas" (final prayer) of Jagmel Singh at Changaliwala village where he handed over a cheque of Rs 14 lakh as financial assistance to the family members as announced by the state government.

Besides, a cheque of Rs 1.25 lakh was also given to the family for the repair of the house, Mr Singla said.

The government had already given Rs 6 lakh to the family.

On October 21, Jagmel Singh had entered into an altercation with one Rinku over some issue. The matter was resolved with the intervention of villagers.

Mr Singh later told police that Rinku called him to his house on November 7 to talk about the issue. He alleged that he was thrashed by four people with a stick and an iron rod after being tied to a pillar, and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water.

He later succumbed to his injuries on November 16 at the PGIMER.

His legs had to be amputated by doctors because of infection.

Expressing heartfelt sympathies and solidarity with the bereaved family, Mr Singla said as per the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a total financial assistance to the tune of Rs 21.25 lakh has been given to the victim's family.

On the directives of the chief minister, the local police had filed the challan in the court within seven days, he said.

The entire legal process will also be completed within three-four months. The state government was fully committed do maintain law and order in the state so as to prevent recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in future, the minister said.