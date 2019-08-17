Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Sisters At Chandigarh Residence

Kuldeep, son of a retired sub-inspector of the Union territory police, was arrested (Representational)

A day after two sisters were found murdered in their paying guest accommodation in Chandigarh, police arrested a 30-year-old, ex-lover of the elder sister for allegedly killing them.

A Chandigarh police team arrested Kuldeep, the son of a retired sub-inspector of the Union territory police, from Delhi railway station and brought him, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Nilambari Jagadale said on Friday.

The sisters Manpreet Kaur, 29, and Rajwant Kaur, 26 were from Abohar in Punjab and were working at a chemical factory in Zirakpur in Mohali near Chandigarh, he said, adding the elder sister had an affair with Kuldeep, a Zirakpur resident, for the last nine to ten years, but for the last six to seven months, she had been estranged from him.

Manpreet had stopped even taking Kuldeep's calls, prompting the man to suspect that she had developed an affair with someone else, said the police official.

On the night intervening August 14 and 15, Kuldeep sneaked into the two women's accommodation and began checking Manpreet's mobile phone while she was sleeping, to ascertain with whom she was having the affair, said the SSP.

Manpreet, however, woke up in the middle of the man's act and began scolding him, prompting an infuriated Kuldeep to pick up a scissor-like object and attack her with it, said the police official.

As Manpreet's younger sister Rajwant woke up, he stabbed her as well, said the SSP, adding Kuldeep ran away from the scene after committing the crime.

The twin murder was discovered on Thursday when the woman's family members, called them up from their village Baluana near Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district.

As the two did not respond to the calls, their family members alerted their acquaintances in Chandigarh, who rushed to the paying guest accommodation and found the two sisters' bodies lying in the pool of blood, said police.

The police were subsequently called in and the bodies were removed to the mortuary, said the SSP.

During preliminary probe, Kuldeep's name cropped up as suspect and video footage showing him running away from the scene of crime was discovered from a nearby CCTV camera.

The police was subsequently able to trace Kuldeep's location in Delhi from where he was arrested, said the SSP.

