Karate Champion Beats Up Haryana Cop, Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment The woman, a national level karate champion, boarded an auto-rickshaw to go home when the constable sat next to her in the same vehicle, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT The woman repeatedly slapped the cop when he allegedly harassed her (representational) Chandigarh: A traffic cop in Haryana has been arrested and suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a 21-year-old woman in an auto-rickshaw on Thursday.



The woman, a national level karate champion, boarded an auto-rickshaw after her karate class to go home when the constable boarded the same vehicle and sat next to her, the police said. He then asked for her mobile number and wanted to strike a friendship with her, the woman said in her complaint.



The constable persisted since she refused to speak to him. But when the constable began touching her, she hit him in self defence before asking the driver to take them to a women police station, she alleged.



At the police station, the Station House Officer, or SHO allegedly persuaded her to not press charges. The SHO suggested she would admonish the constable instead. But after the incident was brought to the notice of Rohtak's police superintendent Pankaj Nair, an FIR was immediately lodged and the woman police officer was transferred.



"A case under relevant provisions has been registered against the constable, Yaseen, for harassing the woman in the auto-rickshaw. He has been arrested and placed under suspension," senior police officer Ramesh Kumar told news agency PTI.



(With inputs from PTI)



