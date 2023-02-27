Delhi-Based Interior Designer Arrested For Stalking, Sexually Harassing Girls On Instagram

The police seized one iPhone along with the SIM Card

Delhi Police arrested a 32-year-old interior designer for allegedly stalking and sexually harassing young women on Instagram. According to police, the accused was taken into custody on Saturday and is a furniture designer by profession who has worked for big firms.

News agency ANI reported that the accused made multiple fake profiles on Instagram and posed as a young woman to manipulate men into sharing pictures of their female friends. After obtaining the pictures, the accused contacted the women on Instagram and allegedly blackmail them with their private photos, the police told ANI.

The man managed to obtain personal pictures/videos of more than 50 girls which were found on his mobile phone, the police stated.

The police seized one iPhone along with the SIM Card used in the offence from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, in December 2022, a 24-year-old man named Aman Yadav was arrested for allegedly harassing several women online by threatening to throw acid on them and making their "objectionable" videos viral if they did not meet him.

The accused created a fake Instagram profile and gathered around 1,100 followers, most of them women. From his profile, the man used to send messages to women and later, threaten to throw acid at them.

In December 2020, a 26-year-old man named Sumit Jha, accused of blackmailing at least 100 women, was arrested in Delhi for trying to extort money from a south Delhi resident by allegedly blackmailing her with threats of circulating her indecent photographs on social media.

The Cyber Cell sought technical details from Instagram and tracked the accused based on details given by the telecom service provider.