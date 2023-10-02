22-Year-Old Woman Sexually Harassed By Cops In Ghaziabad

The accused harassed the woman through repeated phone calls and even visited her home.

A 22-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has claimed that she was sexually harassed by police personnel in Ghaziabad on September 16.

The victim and her fiance, who is a resident of Bulandshahr, were in the Sai Upvan forest in Ghaziabad when two police personnel, named Rakesh Kumar and Digambar Kumar, approached them accompanied by another man in uniform whose identity has not been ascertained yet.

The policemen threatened to send the fiance to jail and demanded Rs 10,000 from the couple. The couple pleaded with the cops and even fell at their feet begging them to stop, but they refused to relent. The fiance was then forced to pay Rs 1,000 through PayTM. The unidentified man also threatened the couple with dire consequences unless they paid Rs 5.5 lakh, the woman has alleged.

In her official complaint, the woman accused the policemen of slapping her and Rakesh Kumar of forcing himself upon her. The couple was allegedly held captive for nearly three hours before being let go.

But their ordeal did not end there.

The accused harassed the woman through repeated phone calls and even visited her home. Rakesh Kumar called the woman on September 19 to harass her but the woman recorded their conversation to present as evidence. After finding out that the couple had decided to register an FIR against the three men, Rakesh Kumar dropped unannounced at the woman's house and threatened her.

Subsequently, after ten days of harassment and trauma, the couple filed an FIR on September 28.

All three accused are on the run, senior Ghaziabad police officer Nimish Patil said, adding that a thorough investigation has been launched to track them down.