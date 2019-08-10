Denied Jaguar, Haryana Youth Pushes New BMW Into River In Anger

Parents gift high-end BMW car to Haryana youth. (Representational image)

Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said.

"When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS.

The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass.

Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Police have registered a case in the matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.