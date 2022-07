The school is located in Sector 9 area. (Representational image)

A student died and many others were injured after a tree fell inside a school in Chandigarh on Friday. The school is located in Sector 9 area, as per reports.

The accident took place during lunch time in the school. Many children were playing near this big tree when suddenly the tree fell on the children.

The injured students have been taken to a government hospital for treatment.