Chandigarh Airport Named After Bhagat Singh Days After PM Modi's Announcement

Chandigarh Airport renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport days after PM's announcement

The international airport in Chandigarh has been renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today, days after PM Modi made an announcement in this regard.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief guest at the event, said she felt honoured to be present at the event and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to rename the airport after the iconic freedom fighter.

"Through these small gestures, we are remembering the immense sacrifice the young men and women like Shaheed Bhagat Singh made during the freedom struggle," she said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister VK Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present at the event.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also thanked PM Modi for renaming the airport and sought more international flights.

PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast last Sunday, announced that the airport would be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute.

The 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh is being celebrated today.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)