7 Killed After Vehicle Collides With 2 SUVs Due To Heavy Fog In Haryana

A vehicle crashed into two other SUVs on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway today (Representational)

Seven people died and four others were injured when a vehicle crashed into two SUVs due to heavy fog on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway on Saturday, police said.

"Two cars coming from Chandigarh were hit by another vehicle. The accident took place as there was heavy fog and limited visibility. The injured people have been hospitalised," they said.

All those who died in the accident were residents of Chandigarh.

Earlier this week, eight people were killed when dense fog led to a massive 50-vehicle pile-up on the national highway in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

