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Jun 15, 2026
Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open in green on Monday as oil prices slumped after US President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Why More Taxpayers May Receive Income Tax Scrutiny Notices This Year
This year, experts expect more taxpayers to receive scrutiny notices as the Income Tax Department sharpens its use of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and information gathered from multiple sources. Read full report here