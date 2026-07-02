Your Phone Says 'No Service.' Minutes Later, Your Savings Could Be Gone

Your phone suddenly loses signal.

"No Service."

Most people shrug it off. Maybe it's a network outage. Maybe the tower is down.

But for thousands of Indians, those few silent minutes are enough for cybercriminals to take over their mobile number, intercept every OTP, reset banking passwords, and drain their bank accounts before they even realise something is wrong.

This is SIM swap fraud-one of India's fastest-growing financial scams.

More than 90,000 complaints linked to SIM-related frauds were reported in 2024, with estimated losses exceeding Rs 500 crore, according to cybersecurity estimates and industry data. Victims include salaried professionals, business owners and senior citizens. Anyone whose bank account is linked to a mobile number can become a target.

How The Scam Unfolds

Unlike phishing scams, SIM swap fraud often requires no careless click or shared OTP.

Fraudsters first collect personal information through leaked databases, phishing messages, fake KYC calls or social engineering. Armed with these details, they convince-or sometimes deceive-a telecom operator into issuing a duplicate SIM card in the victim's name.

The moment the duplicate SIM is activated, the original SIM stops working.

The victim's phone suddenly loses network connectivity. Meanwhile, every OTP, banking alert and authentication message is now reaching the criminal's phone.

That gives fraudsters a short but deadly window to reset passwords, access banking apps, approve transactions and transfer money.

Many victims realise they've been attacked only after they receive emails about successful fund transfers or discover their accounts have already been emptied.

Your phone number has become your biggest digital key

Varun Grover, Business Unit Head at mFilterIt, says most people still don't realise how valuable a mobile number has become.

"Your mobile number is no longer just a phone number; it is the master key to your bank accounts, your identity, and your financial future," he says.

Grover explains that SIM swap fraud is particularly dangerous because victims don't necessarily make a mistake.

"You don't have to click the wrong link or share an OTP. Criminals simply call your telecom provider, pretend to be you using stolen personal details, and within minutes, your SIM goes dead, your OTPs are diverted, your passwords are reset, and your life savings disappear."

He calls the sudden silence of a disconnected phone "the loudest alarm you never hear."

Why SMS OTPs Are Becoming A Weak Link

Experts say the biggest vulnerability lies in India's continued dependence on SMS-based authentication.

Nipun Popli, Regional Operator Partnership Manager - India at Infobip, says banks still rely heavily on SMS OTPs despite the growing sophistication of cybercriminals.

"The biggest pain point in India's banking sector today is the over-reliance on SMS OTPs for authentication, which leaves everyday Indians completely vulnerable to SIM swap attacks," he says.

According to Popli, once a fraudster hijacks a mobile number, traditional two-factor authentication can actually work in the criminal's favour.

He points to a worrying global trend. SMS-related fraud losses are projected to touch $71 billion by 2026, highlighting how expensive this vulnerability is becoming worldwide.

Popli says banks need to verify whether a SIM has recently been changed before sending OTPs. Technologies that check SIM activation dates and network-level changes can identify suspicious SIM replacements in real time and stop fraudulent transactions before they happen.

Fraudsters Are Getting Smarter

Cybersecurity firms say SIM swap fraud rarely happens in isolation.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies, says the company's India Cyber Threat Report 2026 found that social engineering remained the most reported attack vector throughout 2025.

He says fake verification apps and fraudulent service applications are increasingly asking users for SMS and call permissions, enabling criminals to steal OTPs and facilitate unauthorised banking transactions.

"SIM swap fraud is hitting everyday Indians hard because it exploits a dangerous gap in our digital trust model," Katkar says.

He believes banks must go beyond sending SMS alerts.

Instead, financial institutions should automatically flag recent SIM changes as high-risk events, introduce additional identity verification for sensitive transactions and delay large fund transfers until customers are re-authenticated.

Government Is Tightening Enforcement

Authorities have intensified efforts to curb telecom-enabled cybercrime.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that lakhs of fraudulent SIM cards and IMEI numbers have already been blocked as part of a nationwide crackdown. The government has also introduced systems to identify spoofed international calls that are frequently used in financial scams.

Courts, too, are placing greater responsibility on telecom operators. In a recent case, the Karnataka High Court held BSNL liable after an unauthorised duplicate SIM enabled fraudsters to siphon off more than Rs 87 lakh from a cooperative bank, reinforcing the importance of strict identity verification during SIM replacement.

How You Can Protect Yourself

Experts recommend treating a sudden loss of mobile network as a financial emergency.

If your SIM unexpectedly stops working:

Contact your telecom operator immediately.

Freeze or temporarily block net banking and UPI access.

Inform your bank without delay.

Report the incident through the National Cyber Crime portal or helpline 1930 as quickly as possible.

Enable a SIM PIN, lock Aadhaar biometrics, avoid sharing KYC details over unsolicited calls and closely monitor banking alerts.

As Grover puts it, "Until systems catch up, your vigilance is your vault." Because when your phone suddenly says "No Service," it may not be your network that's down. It could be your bank account that's next.