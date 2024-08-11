SEBI Chief On Hindenburg Report: 'Baseless Allegations, Insinuations'

The chief of markets regulator SEBI has strongly denied as "baseless allegations and insinuations" the latest Hindenburg Research report. Securities and Exchange Board of India chairman Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch called it an attempted "character assassination" in response to SEBI action against the short-seller.

"In the context of allegations made in the Hindenburg Report dated August 10,2024 against us, we would like to state that we strongly deny the baseless allegations and insinuations made in the report. The same are devoid of any truth," the statement read.

The SEBI chief said they are ready to disclose any financial document if sought by authorities.

"Our life and finances are an open book. All disclosures as required have already been furnished to SEBI over the years. We have no hesitation in disclosing any and all financial documents, including those that relate to the period when we were strictly private citizens, to any and every authority that may seek them," they said.

Ms and Mr Buch said they will also be issuing a detailed statement in the interest of "complete transparency".

"It is unfortunate that Hindenburg Research against whom SEBI has taken an Enforcement action and issued a show cause notice has chosen to attempt character assassination in response to the same," they added.