Video: Gautam Adani, Wife Offer Prayers At Ahmedabad Temple

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his wife offered prayers at a temple in Ahmedabad, after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) cleared some of the group's companies of stock manipulation allegations made by Hindenburg Research.

At the Jain temple, Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani lit a diya and offered prayers. His close aide told ANI, "For the Adani family, this was more than regulatory relief - it symbolised the triumph of good over evil, a quiet victory of grit, faith, and resilience."

Welcoming SEBI's clean chit, Gautam Adani had said the truth alone triumphs and the markets regulator's order reinforces what the group has always maintained - that the claims were baseless.

Mr Adani also expressed sympathy with investors who lost money because of the motivated report. "After an exhaustive investigation, SEBI has reaffirmed what we have always maintained, that the Hindenburg claims were baseless. Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani Group. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report. Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology," he posted on X.

In two orders, SEBI said allegations of insider trading, market manipulation, and violations of public shareholding norms were found to be unsubstantiated.

In January 2023, Hindenburg had alleged three companies - Adicorp Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Milestone Tradelinks Pvt Ltd, and Rehvar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - were used as a conduit to route money between Adani group companies.

SEBI noted there was no violation of disclosure norms as the transactions did not meet the definition of a related party.