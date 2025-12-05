PhonePe's Pincode To Focus Exclusively On B2B Business Solutions For Merchants

Pincode, a subsidiary of PhonePe, today announced that moving forward it will focus exclusively on expanding its B2B Business Solutions for offline shops, and will be winding down its B2C shopping app.

Sameer Nigam, PhonePe Founder & Group CEO said, “Pincode's mission is to empower Indian offline shop keeper with advance technology solutions to help them grow their businesses and remain competitive against new age e-commerce and quick commerce companies. To this end, operating yet another B2C quick commerce app ourselves was distracting us from our core mission which is to help offline business partners achieve operational efficiency, improved margins and visibility and growth in their existing offline business.”

Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode added,

As part of this strategic decision, we will now focus the entire Pincode team's resources towards accelerating the build out and scale up of a suite of B2B business solutions for offline businesses across India. Pincode already provides inventory management, order management and other ERP solutions to businesses, and is offering B2B direct sourcing and replenishment solutions for certain categories.

