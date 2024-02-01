Interim Budget 2024: Huge Investments For Lakshadweep To Draw Tourists: Nirmala Sitharaman

Government will boost tourism to Lakshadweep

The government will invest significantly in the tourism sector in the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her interim Budget 2024 speech today.

She said the island Union Territory of Lakshadweep will get undivided attention from the government to improve its tourist infrastructure.

Many Indians have been looking at Lakshadweep as an alternative destination after a diplomatic row with the Maldives, an archipelago nation where Indians used to go in large numbers.