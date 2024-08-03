In Ambuja Cements' 1st Bihar Venture, Massive Rs 1,600 Crore Investment For Cement-Grinding Unit

Ambuja Cements' project in Bihar is the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player

Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the diversified Adani portfolio, announced its first venture in Bihar, marking the largest investment in the state by a cement industry player.

The Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit, a standalone facility with an overall capacity of 6 MTPA, will be set up with an investment of nearly Rs 1,600 crore.

The project will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore is targeted to be commissioned by December 2025.

Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place which will be commissioned in due course at much lower capex, the company said in a statement.

Located in Mosama village, tehsil Warisaliganj of Nawada district in Bihar, the site is well-connected by road and rail, with Warisaliganj railway station just 1 km away and State Highway-83 just 500 metres from the site.

The project will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, aligning with priorities outlined in the recent Union Budget, the statement said.

"This investment by the Adani Group is a testament to Bihar's growth potential and our commitment to fostering sustainable development for the people of Bihar," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a foundation stone-laying ceremony hosted by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA) said.

Privileged to be present for the foundation laying ceremony of the Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj alongside Hon'ble CM Shri @NitishKumar. We are grateful for the support received from the Government in Bihar for making this strategic investment of ₹1,600 crore possible in... pic.twitter.com/iVInBK0Zjj — Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) August 3, 2024

The project aims to boost infrastructure, contributing approximately Rs 250 crore per year to the state's fiscal revenue and create 250 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Industry Minister Nitish Mishra attended the event.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas) and Director, Adani Enterprises Limited was also present from the Adani Group.

"This investment aligns with the state government's development programmes and our growth plans. The cement industry is seeing healthy volumes due to the government's infrastructure thrust, and Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in the country," Mr Adani said.

"We look forward to collaborating with the state government, authorities, and local communities on this and future projects. The state government's support in fast-tracking and provisioning of all permits has made this landmark investment possible in a short time," he said.

We are excited to announce a landmark ₹1,600 crore investment in Bihar to set up a 6 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj, creating significant job opportunities & contributing to the local economy. Adani Cement is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure... pic.twitter.com/CjctnByOZp — Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) August 3, 2024

BIADA has allotted 67.90 acres for this cement unit for which environmental clearance has been obtained for work on the site. This unit is likely to be operational by December 2025. In addition to Warisaliganj, Ambuja Cements Limited has been allotted 26.60 acres by the BIADA for another cement unit in the industrial area of Mahbal, Motipur, Muzaffarpur. The environmental clearance for this project is under process, and work on this project is likely to start shortly.

Ambuja Cements is one of India's leading cement companies and a member of the diversified Adani Group - the largest and fastest growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. Ambuja, with its subsidiaries ACC Ltd and Sanghi Industries Ltd has taken the Adani Group's cement capacity to 78.9 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 19 cement-grinding units across the country.

The company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Penna Cement Industries Limited with a capacity of 14 MTPA.

