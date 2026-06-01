Gross GST Collections Rise 3.2% To Rs 1.94 Lakh Crore In May

Gross GST collections rose 3.2 per cent to over Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May on improved supplies of goods and services, and continued expansion of collection from imports, government data showed on Monday.

Gross GST collection stood at Rs 1.88 lakh crore in May, 2025.

Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at Rs 37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 51,990 crore.

Taxable supplies of goods grew 26.9 per cent during the reported period, reflecting domestic demand, while the same for the services sector grew 22.2 per cent, demonstrating structural resilience in domestic consumption.

IGST collection from imports rose 19.1 per cent during May to Rs 59,654 crore, signalling expansion in industrial capacity.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds grew 2.6 per cent to Rs 27,281 crore.

After adjusting refunds, net GST revenues in May rose 3.3 per cent to about Rs 1.67 lakh crore.

GST mop-up in April reached an all-time high of Rs 2.43 lakh crore.

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