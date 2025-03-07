Federal Bank Signs Vidya Balan: A Bold New Face For Banking

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India - Business Wire India

Federal Bank just made history by welcoming Bollywood powerhouse Vidya Balan as its first-ever brand ambassador. This move sets progressive growth narratives for Banking in India.

Vidya, who is known for breaking stereotypes and choosing substance over glamour, brings authenticity that resonates with modern Indian consumers.

As younger consumers increasingly demand both digital convenience and meaningful brand values, Federal Bank's choice of Balan speaks volumes. She appeals across generations and geographies, from metro cities to smaller towns where the Bank is expanding its footprint.

Vidya in a recent interaction with media, said, "Federal Bank in my own personal experience is a Bank that inspires trust and hence they enjoy multigenerational customers." She also added, "I believe we are telling the India Story to the World and Federal Bank, makes the cut, in terms of powering our economy from down South to up North. They have a very broad brush when it comes to having a generationally loyal franchise, being the leading employer for Women in the country, and creating a work culture where people stay and contribute to all-round growth. I am deeply appreciative of their efforts in supporting communities and causes, while continuing to build a very robust business."

The Bank's bold ambassador choice may just be the perfect formula for standing out in India's crowded banking landscape.

M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bank, said, "Ms. Balan was a very strategic choice to capture the attention across geographies, genders and generations." He further added, "We are super-stoked to have Ms. Vidya Balan champion Federal Bank. She is versatile, appeals across demographics and gender, has a pan-India fan following, and is multi-faceted. An actor's actor, she becomes the character on camera while continuing to charm us in her interpersonal interactions off-screen. Her preparation, desire to understand nuances, and consideration of various scenarios all contribute to her ability to bring out the essence of every role she plays. We have experienced this as we sought to bring her on board. At Federal Bank, too, empathy is our segue to understanding and servicing our customers. It's a universal trait that transcends geographies, generations, and customer demographics. Our NPS scores and Peer Comparison in the Nielsen studies, clearly indicate the stripes we have earned by being a Human at The Core, Digital at The ForeTM Franchise. Much like Vidya, we too make light of our chores and celebrate the wins created through the collective effort of our teams. I am sure Vidya will power prosperity for everyone associated with Federal Bank. Character, Culture and Customers are how we celebrate ourselves and the Brand."

As Federal Bank gears itself for the breakthrough journey, the first brand ambassador will help tell the brand's Kahani to the world and deepen the Rishta with its stakeholders. Just as Vidya has redefined female leadership in Indian cinema through her powerful performances and meaningful choices, Federal Bank, at this juncture is pursuing breakthroughs across product propositions, service lines and geographies.

Watch the onboarding event where Vidya interacts with the media and a fireside chat between K V S Manian, MD & CEO, Federal Bank and Vidya Balan, moderated by M V S Murthy, CMO, Federal Bank.