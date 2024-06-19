Cabinet Approves Rs 2,869 Crore For Expansion Of Varanasi Airport

The proposal is aimed at enhancing the passenger handling capacity of the airport

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,869.65 crore proposal for the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport at Varanasi.

The development of the airport at Varanasi, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, includes the construction of new terminal building, extension of apron and runway, parallel taxi track and other allied works, informed I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with an estimated financial outgo of Rs 2,869.65 crore, is aimed at enhancing the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 9.9 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from the existing 3.9 MPPA.

