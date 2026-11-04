Diwali Lighting On A Budget: 5 Tricks To Make Your Home Look Expensive

Diwali lighting doesn't have to mean buying another set of fairy lights, adding more diyas or spending thousands on festive decorations. Sometimes, a few thoughtful changes can make a home feel warmer, more inviting and a little more special.

A table lamp in the right corner, a wall light that highlights a favourite painting or a pendant above the dining table can change how a room looks and feels. These are additions that can stay relevant throughout the year, making them worth considering even if you're working with a tight budget.

Rachna Bajaj Joshi, Director, Abby Lighting & Switchgear Limited, believes festive lighting can be approached with a little more thought, rather than simply adding more decorative lights. Here are five ideas that she recommends to help your home glow this Diwali without stretching your budget.

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1. Wall Sconces Can Do More Than Just Light Up A Wall

Walls are often overlooked when it comes to lighting. We spend time choosing the right paint, wallpaper or artwork, but don't always consider how these elements will look after sunset. A wall sconce can change that. A pair of lights framing a mirror or artwork in the entrance, or a wall light adding warmth to a passage, can make a home feel more welcoming.

For Diwali, these additions can make a particularly good impression in areas where guests first enter. Unlike festive string lights, wall sconces continue to serve a purpose every evening. If you're not planning electrical work, plug-in wall lights are also worth exploring.

2. A Table Lamp Can Transform an Ordinary Corner

Sometimes, a room doesn't need another ceiling light. It simply needs a little illumination closer to where people sit. Think of a side table next to the sofa or a console in the hallway. Adding a table lamp can make these spaces feel more thoughtfully arranged, without changing anything else around them.

For Diwali, place a small flower arrangement or a decorative bowl beside the lamp. The warm light falling on these elements can create a festive atmosphere without requiring too many additional decorations. Rachna Bajaj Joshi of Abby Lighting & Switchgear Limited sees table lamps as a particularly practical option because they are easy to experiment with. You can move them between rooms, change their shades or use them whenever you want a softer atmosphere.

3. Put That Empty Corner to Use With a Floor Lamp

Almost every living room has a corner that feels a little empty. It might be next to the sofa, beside a reading chair or somewhere between two pieces of furniture.

A floor lamp can make that space feel complete. The advantage is that floor lamps generally require little installation. You can place one near a power socket and see how it works with your existing furniture.

There are plenty of styles to choose from. A simple metal lamp can complement a modern interior, while a fabric shade can work beautifully in a room with warmer colours and natural materials. And once Diwali is over, that same lamp can become your reading light or the light you leave on while watching television in the evening.

4. Consider One Good Pendant Instead of Several Small Decorations

If you're considering one slightly bigger lighting change this Diwali, look at the area above your dining table. The dining space is where much of the festive activity happens, from family meals to conversations that continue well into the night. Yet, in many homes, it is still illuminated by the same ceiling lights used for the rest of the room.

A pendant can give this area its own identity. It doesn't have to be an elaborate chandelier or an expensive statement piece. Even a simple pendant in an interesting shape or finish can add character.

The placement matters, too. A pendant hanging too high can feel disconnected from the table, while one hanging too low can get in the way. The idea is to make the light feel like a natural part of the dining arrangement. It's also a change you'll appreciate on ordinary evenings, not just when the house is full of guests.

5. Before Buying More Lights, Change The Ones You Already Have

This is perhaps the easiest place to start, especially if you're working with a limited budget. Many homes rely on bright, cool-white lighting for almost everything. While it works well for certain tasks, it doesn't always create the most comfortable atmosphere for a festive evening.

Try using warm-white bulbs in the living and dining areas, particularly when paired with table lamps and other light sources. You don't need every light switched on at once, either. Try turning off a few ceiling lights and allowing a table lamp, wall light or floor lamp to do some of the work. A combination of different brightness levels can make a room feel more comfortable than having everything brightly illuminated.

If your lights are dimmable, experiment with lowering their intensity during dinner or when guests are sitting together.

Make Your Festive Lighting Last Beyond Diwali

Diwali gives us a reason to look at our homes a little differently. We notice corners that need attention, rearrange familiar spaces and make an effort to create a more welcoming environment.

The same thinking can extend to lighting. Fairy lights, candles and diyas will always be a part of the celebration. But alongside them, a few thoughtful additions can make your home look festive without becoming decorations that are packed away a week later.

As Rachna Bajaj Joshi, Director, Abby Lighting & Switchgear Limited, points out through the possibilities of everyday lighting, a home doesn't necessarily need an elaborate makeover to feel different. Sometimes, one well-chosen lamp or a small change in how you use your existing lights is enough to make your home glow, both for Diwali and for the many evenings that follow.