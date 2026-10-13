Budget 2027 Buzz: Why Nirmala Sitharaman's Tax Remark Has Markets Excited

Stock markets rallied sharply on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated that she was willing to hear arguments around taxes on stock market transactions, fuelling hopes among investors that the government could reconsider its approach to taxing equity investments. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in New Delhi, Sitharaman acknowledged the debate around the securities transaction tax (STT), a levy imposed on stock market transactions, and said she would listen to the arguments as the government prepares the next Union Budget.

"There's a lot of debate over the tax commonly known as securities transaction tax," she said, declining to be specific as she prepares for the Union budget due on February 1, 2027. "It's healthy to have this debate, and I will be keenly hearing them."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Her comments were interpreted positively by investors, particularly at a time when concerns about taxation and foreign investment flows have weighed on sentiment towards Indian equities. However, the Finance Minister did not announce any change in tax rates or promise relief.

Why LTCG And STT Issues Are Important

The discussion centres on two taxes that investors pay in different circumstances: Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT).

LTCG tax is levied on profits made when investors sell shares or equity mutual funds after holding them for more than one year. STT, on the other hand, is charged on eligible stock market transactions, including buying and selling shares.

Investors have argued that the combination of these levies increases the cost of investing in Indian equities. Some market participants believe that easing the tax burden could make Indian markets more attractive to domestic and overseas investors.

What Are The Current LTCG Tax Rules

Under the current rules, LTCG on listed equity shares and equity-oriented mutual funds held for more than one year are taxed at 12.5%. Gains of up to Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year are exempt from this tax, subject to the applicable conditions.

The government introduced these changes in the July 2024 Union Budget, raising the LTCG tax rate from 10% to 12.5% and increasing the annual exemption limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.25 lakh.

The tax structure remained unchanged in Budget 2026, even as some investors and market participants sought a lower rate or a higher exemption threshold. The government also increased STT on futures and options transactions in that Budget.

For the next Union Budget, investors will be watching for any indication of whether the government is considering changes to these taxes.

Why Did The Stock Market Rise

The Finance Minister's remarks appeared to improve investor sentiment by raising the possibility of a more accommodating approach to market taxation.

The Nifty 50 rose 358.60 points, or 1.60%, to close at 22,721.95 on Tuesday, recording its biggest single-day gain in more than two months. The BSE Sensex gained 1,109.10 points, or 1.54%, to settle at 73,033.78, marking its strongest single-day advance in four months.

The rally was supported by gains in information technology, financial and fast-moving consumer goods stocks, along with a recovery in the rupee. HCL Technologies was among the notable gainers, rising 8.28% after reporting a 21.18% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27.

There were several other factors at play for the way markets reacted. But Sitharaman's comments gave investors a reason to consider the possibility of future tax relief.

Why Are Investors Concerned About These Taxes

For investors, the issue is not just how much tax they pay on profits, but also the overall cost of buying and selling securities.

STT applies to eligible transactions, while capital gains tax applies when investors make taxable profits on selling their investments. The two levies serve different purposes, but together they can affect the returns investors ultimately retain.

Nilesh Shah, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, described the combined burden as a concern for domestic and foreign investors.

"This dual taxation has been a concern for investors, and we need to find the right balance. I am glad that the honourable finance minister is listening to the market's suggestions, and I hope appropriate action will be taken soon," he told Bloomberg News.

Industry groups and foreign portfolio investors have also argued that India's capital gains tax framework can affect the competitiveness of its equity markets and influence investment flows.

Foreign investors have remained net sellers of Indian equities for extended periods this year, adding to concerns about the flow of overseas money into the market.

What Could A Tax Cut Mean For Investors

A reduction in LTCG tax, an increase in the exemption limit, or a change in STT could improve returns for some investors or lower the cost of trading, depending on the measure introduced.

For example, a lower LTCG rate would allow investors to retain a larger share of their taxable profits from eligible long-term equity investments. A higher exemption limit would mean that a larger amount of qualifying gains could be realised without paying LTCG tax.

Any change to STT could affect transaction costs for traders and investors, depending on the securities and transactions covered.

However, the actual impact would depend on the details of any policy change. A tax cut would not automatically guarantee a sustained rise in share prices, as markets are also influenced by corporate earnings, economic growth, interest rates, currency movements and global developments.