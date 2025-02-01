Budget 2025: 36 Life-Saving Drugs Fully Exempted From Basic Customs Duty

Providing relief for cancer and rare disease patients, 36 life-saving drugs have been fully exempted from basic customs duty, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday. Additionally, 37 more medicines and 13 new patient assistance programs have also been exempted from the basic customs duty.

However, six life-saving drugs have a five per cent duty.

"To provide relief to patients, especially those suffering from cancer and rare diseases, I propose 36 life-saving drugs in fully exempted custom duties," Ms Sitharaman said while presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget.

Importing Drugs / Medicines Becomes Cheaper



➡️ 36 Lifesaving drugs and medicines to be added to the list of medicines fully exempted from Basic Customs Duty



In the last Budget, the government had made custom duty exemptions and a reduction in GST rates on three anti-cancer medications - Trastuzumab, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

According to a Lancet study, India registered about 12 lakh new cancer cases and 9.3 lakh deaths in 2019 - the second-highest contributor to the disease burden in Asia. The number climbed to 13.9 lakh in 2020, which further soared to 14.2 lakh and 14.6 lakh in the years 2021 and 2022, respectively, the study showed.

Big healthcare announcements

Ms Sitharaman announced 10,000 additional seats in medical colleges as well as daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals. "10,000 additional seats to be added in medical colleges next year and 75,000 seats to be added in next five years. All district hospitals to have daycare cancer centres. About 200 daycare cancer centres will be established in 2025-26," she said.

The minister also informed that broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres.

According to Ms Sitharaman, gig workers will be provided healthcare facilities under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY).