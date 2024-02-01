Key Takeaways From Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 Speech

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her 6th consecutive Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said India's economy is going through a profound transformation while presenting the Narendra Modi government's last budget before the Lok Sabha polls due by May.

The government is focused on improving conditions for the poor, women, youth and farmers, Ms Sitharaman said in her Budget 2024 speech, setting the tone for welfare schemes to be announced in these areas.

Here are the key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024: