Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Interim Budget

Budget 2024: This is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today. This will be the interim budget as it comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

This is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Union Budget. The full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government that comes to power after the elections.

The interim budget - a short-term financial plan - seeks Parliament nod for a grant in advance to meet the government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new financial year.



The Budget Session of Parliament began yesterday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint meeting of both Rajyya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The session will conclude on February 9.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Union Budget 2024:





Feb 01, 2024 08:13 (IST) Union Budget 2024 To Be Watched Closely By Experts

The interim budget that come in the backdrop of a strong domestic economy - will be watched closely by the experts to ascertain if it will be able to maintain the current high rate of growth.

Feb 01, 2024 07:59 (IST) Union Budget 2024 Live: Last Budget Of Narendra Modi 2.0 Government

This will be the last budget in Narendra Modi government's second term as the Lok Sabha elections will be held later this year.



Feb 01, 2024 07:42 (IST) Union Budget 2024 Live: What Is Interim Budget?

The interim budget is a temporary financial plan that covers the government's expenses until a new government takes charge after elections. The interim budget seeks Parliament nod for a grant in advance to meet the government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new financial year.

