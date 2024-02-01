Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Interim Budget

New Delhi:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 in Parliament today. This will be the interim budget as it comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.
This is FM Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Union Budget. The full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government that comes to power after the elections.
The Budget Session of Parliament began yesterday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint meeting of both Rajyya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The session will conclude on February 9.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Union Budget 2024:
Union Budget 2024 To Be Watched Closely By Experts
The interim budget that come in the backdrop of a strong domestic economy - will be watched closely by the experts to ascertain if it will be able to maintain the current high rate of growth.
Union Budget 2024 Live: Last Budget Of Narendra Modi 2.0 Government
This will be the last budget in Narendra Modi government's second term as the Lok Sabha elections will be held later this year.
Union Budget 2024 Live: What Is Interim Budget?
The interim budget is a temporary financial plan that covers the government's expenses until a new government takes charge after elections. The interim budget seeks Parliament nod for a grant in advance to meet the government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new financial year.
Union Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 6th Budget Today
Union Budget 2024 will be Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget as the Finance Minister today. After Morarji Desai, she will only be the second finance minister in the nation to give the Union Budget for six consecutive years.