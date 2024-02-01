Next 5 Years Crucial For 25-Year Roadmap: Anurag Thakur To NDTV

The Union budget presented in parliament today was not prepared with the coming elections in mind, Union minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told NDTV in an exclusive interview. The election, he insisted, will be a referendum on the 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"This is just a budget to strengthen the base of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and one to fulfil the expectations of young people," he said, expressing confidence that the track record of the government will be enough to win it a third straight term.

He said the BJP government has delivered on each of its promises, including the scrapping of Article 370, the CAA, the removal of triple talaq and the building of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The party, he said, will meet its promise of building a Viksit Bharat and the next five years would be crucial for the 25-year path.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the interim budget in parliament today, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is working to make India a 'Viksit (Developed) Bharat' by 2047, and that this development would be "all round, all inclusive, and all pervasive".