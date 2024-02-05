Adani Total Gas, INOX India Tie Up To Boost Country's LNG Ecosystem

Adani Total Gas, INOXCVA collaborate to strengthen LNG ecosystem in the country.

Adani Total Gas Ltd and INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) have entered into a mutual support agreement, under which they will mutually accord a "preferred partner" status for the delivery of LNG and LCNG equipment and services for identifying and exploring possible collaboration opportunities for strengthening the LNG ecosystem in the country.

The mutual support agreement covers the role and obligations of either side to leverage the expertise of both parties to develop the LNG Infrastructure, including small-scale LNG plants, LNG stations, bringing the economy of scale for conversion of heavy vehicles on LNG, developing best practices towards HSE, fuel efficiency, high-quality conversion and services.

"Air pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are on the rise. With the ongoing rapid industrial growth and huge increase in heavy vehicles for transportation of goods, challenges will become even more formidable going forward. This partnership with INOXCVA shall help ATGL in furthering phased transition of long-haul heavy vehicles, buses currently using HSD/diesel to LNG, thereby helping over 30 per cent reduction in CO2 and GHG emissions. We will also fast-track setting up of LNG stations across the country for boosting the confidence of fleet operators to embrace LNG as a transportation fuel," said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL).

As preferred partners, ATGL will have certain inherent project-level benefits, which include preferential treatment to ATGL and access to advanced scheduling, and consideration for collaborative opportunities for establishing LNG/LCNG stations, LNG satellite stations, transitioning to LNG as a transport fuel, LNG logistics, as well as developing small-scale liquid hydrogen solutions for the industry.

"As our economy prepares to go an overdrive, it is imperative that we also maintain a focus on ensuring that the transition happens in a sustainable manner. We are, therefore, excited about our cooperation with ATGL, which would look to strengthen the LNG ecosystem and build and promote LNG as a transport fuel. Our combined synergies, backed by the expertise and scale of both the parties will truly benefit the stakeholders in the economy in reducing emissions, and make significant contributions towards the green transition," said Siddharth Jain, Promoter and Non-Executive Director, INOXCVA.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)