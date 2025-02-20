Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever Trailing Twelve-Month EBITDA Of Rs 86,789 Crore

The Adani Group, India's largest infrastructure player, has announced its financial performance for Q3FY25 along with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA, reported a record-breaking TTM EBITDA of Rs 86,789 crore, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 10.1 per cent.

According to a media release by Adani group, the company has outlined its plans for a high capital expenditure (Capex) phase, akin to its growth period between FY20 and FY22, as it continues to expand its infrastructure footprint across various sectors.

Adani Portfolio's financial performance remains driven by its core infrastructure businesses, which include utilities, transport, and incubating infrastructure ventures under Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).

These segments contributed 84 per cent of the total EBITDA, underscoring the group's focus on strengthening India's infrastructure ecosystem.

The portfolio EBITDA surged 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs22,823 crore in Q3FY25, while on a TTM basis, the infrastructure segment alone generated Rs72,795 crore, up 10 per cent YoY.

With a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, Adani Group has ensured robust financial stability. As of September 30, 2024, the company maintained a cash balance of Rs53,024 crore, covering its debt servicing obligations for at least the next 12 months.

Furthermore, the group's asset base stood at Rs5.53 lakh crore, Rs75,277 crore higher than at the end of FY24, while its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at a healthy 2.46x.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to be a key driver of growth, reporting a 15.6 per cent YoY rise in EBITDA to Rs4,243 crore for Q3FY25.

The company successfully raised Rs4,200 crore (USD 500 million) through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), strengthening its financial position for upcoming infrastructure developments.

Its renewable energy arm, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), recorded a 74 per cent YoY increase in solar module sales, reaching 3,273 MW.

Additionally, Adani's airports business witnessed a 7 per cent YoY increase in passenger movements to 69.7 million, while its data center operations saw Hyderabad Phase 1 (9.6 MW capacity) becoming operational, with Noida (50 MW) and Hyderabad (48 MW) nearing completion.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), a key player in the group's renewable energy ambitions, expanded its operational capacity by 37 per cent YoY to 11.6 GW. The company recently secured a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to supply 5 GW of solar power for 25 years, marking another milestone in its sustainability agenda.

Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) raised USD 1 billion through QIP and secured five new transmission projects, significantly expanding its infrastructure pipeline, which now stands at Rs54,700 crore--three times the level at the end of FY24.

Adani Power Ltd, a major contributor to the group's utility segment, reported an impressive 21.4 per cent YoY increase in Q3FY25 EBITDA to Rs6,078 crore.

The company's consolidated plant load factor (PLF) improved to 69 per cent for 9MFY25 from 62 per cent in the same period last year, with sales growing 22 per cent YoY to 69.5 billion units. Adani Total Gas Ltd also witnessed strong operational growth, adding 58 new CNG stations, bringing the total count to 605.

CNG volumes increased by 19 per cent YoY, while PNG household connections rose to 9.22 lakh, along with 1,914 EV charging points installed across 26 states and UTs.

Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) maintained its position as India's largest commercial port operator, handling 332 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo in 9MFY25, marking a 7 per cent YoY increase.

This growth was driven by a 19 per cent rise in container volume and a 13 per cent uptick in bulk cargo shipments. The company's logistics arm also handled 0.48 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container volumes, reflecting a 9 per cent YoY increase.

Adani Cement Ltd, which includes ACC and Ambuja Cements, recorded a strong performance, with clinker and cement sales volumes growing by 9.3 per cent to 46.6 MMT.

The company is aggressively expanding its capacity, with 21 MTPA under execution. By March 2025, Adani Cement's total capacity is expected to reach 104 MTPA, including the recently acquired Orient Cements.

