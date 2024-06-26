'Key Milestone': Adani Defence, Thales Tie Up To Make Rockets In India

Adani Defence & Aerospace is part of the Adani Group

Adani Group's defence arm - Adani Defence & Aerospace - has signed an agreement with the Thales Group to manufacture rockets in India, in a major push for government's flagship "Make in India" programme.

"Not only is this partnership significant for our commitment to India, but it also allows us to strengthen our partner network worldwide," the Thales Group said in a post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"We congratulate the Adani Group on this partnership. Together, we seek to contribute to the further growth and success of India's defence sector," the Thales Group said.

PRESS RELEASE : @ThalesDefence and @AdaniDefence join hands

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Adani Group in India. We look forward to collaborate on the manufacturing of Thales' 70mm rockets in India. This partnership is a key milestone in our continued… pic.twitter.com/LAOZKNHxw4 — Alpha Defense™ (@alpha_defense) June 26, 2024

Earlier this month, Adani Defence and Aerospace signed a landmark agreement with EDGE Group - one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups in the UAE.

The agreement aims to establish a global platform leveraging the defence and aerospace capabilities of both companies to bring together their respective product portfolios and cater to the requirements of global and local customers.

The agreement will explore the establishment of R&D facilities in India and the UAE and the setting up of development, production, and maintenance facilities of defence and aerospace solutions to not just serve the two captive markets, but also Southeast Asian and wider global markets.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, part of the Adani Group, is a pioneer in the design, development, and manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products.