New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), in collaboration with Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has initiated a year-long campaign #Justice4EveryChild to support child victims of sexual abuse and rape who are fighting their cases in court. The campaign aims to intervene in 5,000 cases of child sexual abuse and rape in 100 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) across the country with the highest backlogs of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) cases across India.

Child sexual abuse and rape is a national crisis. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report for 2019, three children are raped and five children are sexually assaulted every hour in India. Justice For Every Child is a national campaign that will ensure victims of child sexual abuse and rape get legal representation, mental health support, rehabilitation and compensation to enable them to heal and continue their lives with dignity and freedom.

Here are the highlights from the #Justice4EveryChild Telethon: