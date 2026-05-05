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This May, Dettol Banega Swasth India moves from awareness to action - bringing powerful stories that inspire real change. Clean hands may seem like a small act, but they protect something much bigger. And this is what Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia highlights on #WorldHandHygieneDay with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

Green Dot: Do Haath, Ek Habit Red Dot: Darr Se Dignity Tak Blue Dot: Guardians of Dignity Purple Dot: Inclusion is Hygiene Four stories. Four colours. One mission - #BanegaSwasthIndia

Watch World Hand Hygiene Day LIVE on NDTV Network at 2:30 PM (IST).  

May 05, 2026 13:04 (IST)
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Learning Hygiene Lessons Through Play: Watch World Hand Hygiene Day Special LIVE At 2:30 PM

May 05, 2026 13:02 (IST)
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World Hand Hygiene Day Special: Four Colours, Four Stories Driving Change

 

Four colours. One mission - #BanegaSwasthIndia Watch the first special episode at 2:30 PM on NDTV Network. 

May 05, 2026 13:00 (IST)
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Dettol Banega Swasth India World Hand Hygiene Day Special: Be The Change — A Message From Ayushmann Khurrana

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