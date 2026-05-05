This May, Dettol Banega Swasth India moves from awareness to action - bringing powerful stories that inspire real change. Clean hands may seem like a small act, but they protect something much bigger. And this is what Dettol #BanegaSwasthIndia highlights on #WorldHandHygieneDay with campaign ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

Green Dot: Do Haath, Ek Habit Red Dot: Darr Se Dignity Tak Blue Dot: Guardians of Dignity Purple Dot: Inclusion is Hygiene Four stories. Four colours. One mission - #BanegaSwasthIndia

Watch World Hand Hygiene Day LIVE on NDTV Network at 2:30 PM (IST).