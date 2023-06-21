Full Coverage: International Yoga Day 2023

Here is how India is commemorating International Yoga Day today

Full Coverage: International Yoga Day 2023

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Here are the live updates of how International Yoga Day 2023 is being celebrated:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Jun 21, 2023 16:56 (IST)
PM Modi In US: People Exhibit Excitement Ahead Of International Yoga Day Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ninth annual celebrations for International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Jun 21, 2023 16:42 (IST)
Check Out Actor Jackie Shroff's Special Yoga Day Collage
Jun 21, 2023 16:41 (IST)
On #IYD2023, Indian National Congress Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru For Popularising Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 16:35 (IST)
A Look At How INS Vikrant Celebrated International Yoga Day In Kochi, Kerala
Jun 21, 2023 16:34 (IST)
"Yoga Is A Balance Of Life": Actor Rakul Preet Singh
Jun 21, 2023 16:01 (IST)
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's At Home Yoga Session With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Samara Kapoor Sahni
Jun 21, 2023 15:56 (IST)
Inside Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Home: It's Yoga Time For Partner Saif Ali Khan And Kids
Jun 21, 2023 15:54 (IST)
Indian Embassy In Perth, Australia Shares Glimpses Of Yoga Day Celebrations
Jun 21, 2023 15:51 (IST)
"Yoga, India's Gift To The World Has A Message For Both - Health Of The Body And Peace Of Mind": Actor Anupam Kher
Jun 21, 2023 15:48 (IST)
"Yoga Is, Calming The Nerves," Says Actor Malaika Arora. What's Yoga For Your?
Jun 21, 2023 15:43 (IST)
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi Joins #IDY2023 Celebrations
Jun 21, 2023 15:38 (IST)
Actor and Yoga Shilpa Shetty calls to make Yoga a part of lives for a healthy mind, body, and soul
Jun 21, 2023 15:32 (IST)
Meet The Youngest Yoga Enthusiasts From Ise City, Mie
Jun 21, 2023 15:30 (IST)
"Land Of Rising Sun", Japan Commemorates International Day Of Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 15:27 (IST)
"Yoga is rooted in ancient Indian tradition," says Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha
Jun 21, 2023 14:07 (IST)
Nathan Phillips Square In Toronto Witnesses Yoga Day Celebrations
Jun 21, 2023 14:06 (IST)
Indian Ambassy In Thailand Celebrates Yoga Day With Over 4,000 People
Jun 21, 2023 14:05 (IST)
Yoga For All: India In Sydney Commemorates International Day Of Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 13:54 (IST)
G20 Delegates Participate In International Day Of Yoga 2023 Celebrations
Jun 21, 2023 13:43 (IST)
9th International Yoga Day Celebrations Held At Indian Embassy In Kuwait
From young children to yoga trainers, everyone participated and performed in the International Day of Yoga 2023 event organised by the Embassy of India in Kuwait.
Jun 21, 2023 13:34 (IST)
Yoga On Wheels: Passengers Perform Yoga In A Moving Mumbai Local
Jun 21, 2023 13:32 (IST)
Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Performs Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 13:30 (IST)
Indore: Prison Inmates And Staff Perform Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 13:12 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Governor Celebrates International Yoga Day With Yoga Practitioners At Annamalai University
Jun 21, 2023 13:07 (IST)
Yoga Day Celebrations At Elephant stable, Group of Monuments, Hampi
Jun 21, 2023 12:00 (IST)
Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind Commemorates International Yoga Day In Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 11:59 (IST)
Watch Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi performing Yoga On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:59 (IST)
Border Security Force Jawans Perform Yoga At International Border Of Jammu
Jun 21, 2023 11:58 (IST)
Watch Indian Coast Guard Perfomring Yoga at Coast Guard Officers' Mess In Noida
Jun 21, 2023 11:56 (IST)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Performs Yoga In Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 11:56 (IST)
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Celebrates International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:55 (IST)
Indian Army In Jammu and Kashmir Perform Yoga On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:54 (IST)
Jawans At Siliguri, West Bengal Celebratee International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:52 (IST)
Indian Army Personnel Deployed In Arunachal Pradesh Perform Yoga On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:45 (IST)
Women In Nauwari Saree Perform Yoga At Gateway Of India In Mumbai
Jun 21, 2023 11:42 (IST)
Canine Member Of The Dog Unit Of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Performs Yoga At Pranu Camp In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir
Jun 21, 2023 11:39 (IST)
Indian Navy Celebrates International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:35 (IST)
Indian Army Personnel Perform Yoga At Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake
Jun 21, 2023 11:26 (IST)
People In Tamil Nadu Practice 'Yoga Asanas' In The Palk Strait In Rameswaram On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:24 (IST)
Indian Army Personnel In Kerala Perform Underwater Yoga On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:24 (IST)
Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat On International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 11:21 (IST)
International Day of Yoga 2023: President of India Droupadi Murmu said, "Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world." Know more
Jun 21, 2023 11:20 (IST)
On International Yoga Day, various union and state ministers including Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath, commemorated the day by performing yoga at different part of India. Know more
Jun 21, 2023 10:44 (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar performed yoga on board INS Vikrant on International Yoga
Jun 21, 2023 10:41 (IST)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga has got recognition across the world. Mr. Gadkari was addressing a gathering at a Yoga Day programme in his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra.
Jun 21, 2023 10:25 (IST)
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Marks International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 10:01 (IST)
President Droupadi Murmu Extends Her Greetings To The Citizens On The International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 09:48 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga was the key solution to all the physical and mental problems and ailments. Hence, it should be imbibed in one's daily routine.
Jun 21, 2023 09:46 (IST)
"Exercise brings health, longevity, strength and happiness," Says Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya
Jun 21, 2023 09:45 (IST)
BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda Celebrated The 9th International Yoga Day in Gurugram, Haryana
Jun 21, 2023 09:44 (IST)
Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam! Here Is How Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur Celebrated International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 09:41 (IST)

Vice President lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the concept of Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly, as it is now being celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm.
Jun 21, 2023 09:39 (IST)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar extends his wishes on International Yoga Day. "Yoga makes it worthwhile and is the key to a healthy life," he said
Jun 21, 2023 09:31 (IST)
International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Yoga Asanas To Practise Daily For Better Health
The United Nations (UN) describes Yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. To know more about it, NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India team interacted with Sharan Khanna - Multi-disciplinary Yoga teacher - Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga specialist and Founder of SharanKhannaYoga.




Here are a set of postures that Ms Khanna showcased, covering all parts of the body.
Jun 21, 2023 09:26 (IST)
Delhi celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 at 28 venues at the national capital
Jun 21, 2023 09:13 (IST)


The Prime Minister virtually participated in the 9th International Yoga Day program organised on Wednesday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He said, "the spread of Yoga means the spread of the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumkam'.
Jun 21, 2023 09:09 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his message on International Yoga Day
Jun 21, 2023 09:08 (IST)
International Yoga Day celebrations begin at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
Jun 21, 2023 09:03 (IST)
International Yoga Day 2023 Celebration Begin!
.