Full Coverage: International Yoga Day 2023

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

Here are the live updates of how International Yoga Day 2023 is being celebrated:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jun 21, 2023 16:56 (IST) PM Modi In US: People Exhibit Excitement Ahead Of International Yoga Day Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ninth annual celebrations for International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York. #WATCH | "We are excited to do Yoga with PM Modi ji. We are happy to be here," says Dr Sheetal Desai, a member of the Indian diaspora, in #NewYork, USA pic.twitter.com/NRLRpoO08c - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ninth annual celebrations for International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Jun 21, 2023 16:42 (IST) Check Out Actor Jackie Shroff's Special Yoga Day Collage



Jun 21, 2023 16:41 (IST) On #IYD2023, Indian National Congress Remembers Jawaharlal Nehru For Popularising Yoga

On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy.



Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives. pic.twitter.com/XqOyMwgock - Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 16:35 (IST) A Look At How INS Vikrant Celebrated International Yoga Day In Kochi, Kerala

Celebrated #InternationalDayofYoga2023 onboard #INSVikrant at Kochi, Kerala. A Glimpse of the Day. pic.twitter.com/MPjUzTMF2z - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 16:34 (IST) "Yoga Is A Balance Of Life": Actor Rakul Preet Singh



Jun 21, 2023 16:01 (IST) Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's At Home Yoga Session With Mother Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Samara Kapoor Sahni



Jun 21, 2023 15:56 (IST) Inside Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's Home: It's Yoga Time For Partner Saif Ali Khan And Kids



Jun 21, 2023 15:54 (IST) Indian Embassy In Perth, Australia Shares Glimpses Of Yoga Day Celebrations

The Hindu Council of Australia, Australian School of Meditation and Yoga and the Consulate organised #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Darwin. pic.twitter.com/jXkOrunNIK - India in Perth (@CGIPerth) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 15:51 (IST) "Yoga, India's Gift To The World Has A Message For Both - Health Of The Body And Peace Of Mind": Actor Anupam Kher



Jun 21, 2023 15:48 (IST) "Yoga Is, Calming The Nerves," Says Actor Malaika Arora. What's Yoga For Your?



Jun 21, 2023 15:38 (IST) Actor and Yoga Shilpa Shetty calls to make Yoga a part of lives for a healthy mind, body, and soul

A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within... Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul.

As they say, a healthy person is a happy person 💪♥️😊



Wishing everyone a Happy &... pic.twitter.com/Rz7gmk0XG9 - SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 15:32 (IST) Meet The Youngest Yoga Enthusiasts From Ise City, Mie

A big thank you to our youngest participants at today's #IDY celebrations in Ise City, Mie. Their energy and enthusiasm was infectious. @IndianEmbTokyo@iccr_hq@ICCR_Japan@moayush@IndianDiplomacy@yogadaykansaipic.twitter.com/iETLPyqFuH - India In Osaka (@IndianConsOsaka) June 17, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 15:30 (IST) "Land Of Rising Sun", Japan Commemorates International Day Of Yoga

The sacred Om chants reverberate across Tokyo during the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga #IDY2023 organised by Embassy of India Tokyo @ICCR_Japan#ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakampic.twitter.com/bXZsDyMcs8 - India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 15:27 (IST) "Yoga is rooted in ancient Indian tradition," says Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha

Yoga is rooted in ancient Indian tradition. It keeps our body & mind healthy.



Attended the state-level Yoga session at the international exhibition hall, Hapania on the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga.



This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva... pic.twitter.com/giwLWabdVB - Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 14:07 (IST) Nathan Phillips Square In Toronto Witnesses Yoga Day Celebrations

#InternationalDayofYoga2023

Glimpses of the #IDY celebrations at #NathanPhilipsSquare in Toronto. Thank you for turning out in large numbers to experience the power of yoga in promoting physical,mental & spiritual well being. @AOLSwamiji@AoLCanada@AlliancesYoungpic.twitter.com/y5Cei4okcw - IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) June 19, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 14:06 (IST) Indian Ambassy In Thailand Celebrates Yoga Day With Over 4,000 People

The Embassy of India celebrated 9th #IDY@ChulalongkornU grounds in Bangkok. Over 4000 yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life, including Ambassadors, diplomats, govt officials, media, students, academia and Indian diaspora joined #IDY2023 celebrations. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rqBuwBVmw0 - India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) June 18, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:54 (IST) G20 Delegates Participate In International Day Of Yoga 2023 Celebrations

Let's harmonise our minds & bodies together! 🧘‍♀️#G20India delegates participated in large numbers at the #InternationalDayofYoga2023 celebrations led by Minister @dpradhanbjp on the sidelines of the #4thEdWG Meeting. #YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#G20Edu4allpic.twitter.com/b4CcVjJCal - G20 India (@g20org) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:43 (IST) 9th International Yoga Day Celebrations Held At Indian Embassy In Kuwait

From young children to yoga trainers, everyone participated and performed in the International Day of Yoga 2023 event organised by the Embassy of India in Kuwait. Young children from different nationalities performed and participated in the #IDY2023 event organized by Embassy of India in Kuwait.@ANIpic.twitter.com/pPKNGTQwvz - India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 21, 2023 From young children to yoga trainers, everyone participated and performed in the International Day of Yoga 2023 event organised by the Embassy of India in Kuwait.

Jun 21, 2023 13:34 (IST) Yoga On Wheels: Passengers Perform Yoga In A Moving Mumbai Local

#WATCH | Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train#9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3JdL38EK64 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:32 (IST) Jammu: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Performs Yoga

Glimpses of International Yoga Day 2023 #IDY2023 from #Jammu.#YogaForVasudhaivaKutumbakampic.twitter.com/2TkW4Rvxll - Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:30 (IST) Indore: Prison Inmates And Staff Perform Yoga

#WATCH | Prison inmates and prison staff perform yoga at the Central Jail on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay in Indore, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/oTIdDbXfrp - ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:12 (IST) Tamil Nadu Governor Celebrates International Yoga Day With Yoga Practitioners At Annamalai University

Governor Ravi and Laxmi Ravi performed Yoga along with youth and yoga practitioners at Annamalai University on #InternationalYogaDay2023.... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jJz80fPji9 - RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 13:07 (IST) Yoga Day Celebrations At Elephant stable, Group of Monuments, Hampi

Yoga programmes organised at heritage locations across #Karnataka with the theme 'Yoga, An Indian Heritage' on #InternationalDayOfYoga



Yoga Day celebrations at premises of the Elephant stable, Group of Monuments, Hampi, #Karnataka:- A World Heritage site and monument pic.twitter.com/uJai56QAUR - PIB in Karnataka (@PIBBengaluru) June 21, 2021

Jun 21, 2023 12:00 (IST) Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind Commemorates International Yoga Day In Delhi

#WATCH | Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/U23mJfblas - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:59 (IST) Watch Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi performing Yoga On International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/88LG5Oz2NZ - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:59 (IST) Border Security Force Jawans Perform Yoga At International Border Of Jammu

#WATCH | BSF officers and Jawans perform yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay at International Border in R S Pura sector of Jammu pic.twitter.com/Bw1RcHAcuZ - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:58 (IST) Watch Indian Coast Guard Perfomring Yoga at Coast Guard Officers' Mess In Noida

#WATCH | UP: Indian Coast Guard organises Yoga at Coast Guard Officers' mess in Noida pic.twitter.com/nSPVwJHNy4 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:56 (IST) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Performs Yoga In Delhi

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/BQ2MvZmLiX - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:56 (IST) Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Celebrates International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performs Yoga at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, in Delhi on #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/Bnx4vjwWn7 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:55 (IST) Indian Army In Jammu and Kashmir Perform Yoga On International Yoga Day

#WATCH जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय सेना की पुंछ ब्रिगेड ने योग किया।#InternationalYogaDay2023pic.twitter.com/HaniXQ1CjJ - ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:54 (IST) Jawans At Siliguri, West Bengal Celebratee International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day: BSF jawans perform Yoga at Fulbari in Siliguri



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/4N4f1x9ZQg#BSF#Siliguri#InternationalDayofYoga2023pic.twitter.com/1w8a0jthRk - ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:52 (IST) Indian Army Personnel Deployed In Arunachal Pradesh Perform Yoga On International Yoga Day

Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, perform Yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay



(Pics credit - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/p91CQ1ceiA - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:45 (IST) Women In Nauwari Saree Perform Yoga At Gateway Of India In Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women in Nauwari saree perform yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/SVzYdHgM90 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:42 (IST) Canine Member Of The Dog Unit Of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Performs Yoga At Pranu Camp In Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:39 (IST) Indian Navy Celebrates International Yoga Day

.@indiannavy- Ocean Ring of Yoga International Day of Yoga (IDY 23)



In support of the IDY-23 initiative, Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region are visiting various ports of friendly foreign countries & spreading the message of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam which is also... pic.twitter.com/cx4ygMdYtF - PIB India (@PIB_India) June 20, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:26 (IST) People In Tamil Nadu Practice 'Yoga Asanas' In The Palk Strait In Rameswaram On International Yoga Day

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: People practice 'yoga asanas' in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on #InternationalYogaDay . pic.twitter.com/McXEjjC0eu - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Jun 21, 2023 11:24 (IST) Indian Army Personnel In Kerala Perform Underwater Yoga On International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.



(Video Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/fHQPkJHro6 - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:24 (IST) Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat On International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Gujarat: Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat on #9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/1EuHDqSVsZ - ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 11:21 (IST) International Day of Yoga 2023: President of India Droupadi Murmu said, "Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world." International Day of Yoga 2023: President of India Droupadi Murmu said, "Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world." Know more

Jun 21, 2023 11:20 (IST) On International Yoga Day, various union and state ministers including Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath, commemorated the day by performing yoga at different part of India. On International Yoga Day, various union and state ministers including Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Yogi Adityanath, commemorated the day by performing yoga at different part of India. Know more

Jun 21, 2023 10:44 (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar performed yoga on board INS Vikrant on International Yoga

Sharing pictures from #InternationalDayofYoga at Kochi. pic.twitter.com/eSJO9DjAcM - Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 10:41 (IST) अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर नागपुर के यशवंत स्टेडियम, धंतोली में केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @nitin_gadkari जी और भाजपा महाराष्ट्र के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @cbawankule जी की उपस्थिती में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#HarAnganYogapic.twitter.com/UysSMPif0X - Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) June 21, 2023 Union minister Nitin Gadkari greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga has got recognition across the world. Mr. Gadkari was addressing a gathering at a Yoga Day programme in his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra. Union minister Nitin Gadkari greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga has got recognition across the world. Mr. Gadkari was addressing a gathering at a Yoga Day programme in his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Jun 21, 2023 10:25 (IST) Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Marks International Yoga Day

Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul! #InternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/9JZbh77R3o - Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 10:01 (IST) President Droupadi Murmu Extends Her Greetings To The Citizens On The International Yoga Day

Greetings to all on the International Day of Yoga!



Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world.



Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better... pic.twitter.com/feErLcnq5h - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:48 (IST) आज लोगों के सामने विभिन्न प्रकार की चुनौतियां हैं।



कोई शारीरिक बीमारियों से परेशान है, कोई तनाव से परेशान है, कोई आधि और व्याधि दोनों से प्रभावित है।



इन सभी से संपूर्ण आरोग्यता प्रदान करने में 'योग' की बहुत बड़ी भूमिका है। pic.twitter.com/5zmMdW1823 - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 21, 2023 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga was the key solution to all the physical and mental problems and ailments. Hence, it should be imbibed in one's daily routine. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga was the key solution to all the physical and mental problems and ailments. Hence, it should be imbibed in one's daily routine.

Jun 21, 2023 09:46 (IST) "Exercise brings health, longevity, strength and happiness," Says Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya

"व्यायामात् लभते स्वास्थ्यं दीर्घायुष्यं बलं सुखं।

आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥"



समस्त देश और प्रदेश वासियों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



योग भारत की प्राचीन परम्‍परा का एक अमूल्‍य उपहार है, यह मस्तिष्‍क और शरीर की एकता का प्रतीक... pic.twitter.com/aFpSDDUR3R - Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 20, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:45 (IST) BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda Celebrated The 9th International Yoga Day in Gurugram, Haryana

Participating in Mass Yoga Demonstration on 9th International Yoga Day in Gurugram, Haryana. https://t.co/UY6kxkxFxb - Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:44 (IST) Yoga Karmasu Kaushalam! Here Is How Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur Celebrated International Yoga Day

योगः कर्मसु कौशलम् 🧘



योग क्रिया ही नहीं नहीं बल्कि निरोगी जीवन,यौवन और कल्याण का विज्ञान है। शारीरिक व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को बनाए रखने के लिए योग के लिए योग अवश्य अपनाएं।



योग आरोग्य का द्वार है और योग का काम जोड़ना है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने योग के माध्यम... pic.twitter.com/JZMQ9v9kSu - Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:41 (IST) योग को विश्व के पटल पर लाने का सार्थक सफल प्रयास भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने 27 सितम्बर 2014 को सयुंक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 69 सत्र मे अपने उद्बोदन मे किया। pic.twitter.com/4AbWEhf9W1 - Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023

Vice President lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the concept of Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly, as it is now being celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm. Vice President lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the concept of Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly, as it is now being celebrated worldwide with great enthusiasm.

Jun 21, 2023 09:39 (IST) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar extends his wishes on International Yoga Day. "Yoga makes it worthwhile and is the key to a healthy life," he said

हमारे ऋषि-मुनि कह गए हैं, 'पहला सुख निरोगी काया'



योग इसे सार्थक करता है... योग स्वस्थ जीवन की कुंजी है।



इस महान परंपरा को प्रणाम करते हुये आप सभी के उज्ज्वल और स्वस्थ भविष्य की कमाना करता हूँ। #YogaDay2023pic.twitter.com/SHfPAS4Xdx - Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:31 (IST) International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Yoga Asanas To Practise Daily For Better Health

The United Nations (UN) describes Yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. To know more about it, NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India team interacted with Sharan Khanna - Multi-disciplinary Yoga teacher - Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga specialist and Founder of SharanKhannaYoga.







Here are a set of postures that Ms Khanna showcased, covering all parts of the body. The United Nations (UN) describes Yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. To know more about it, NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India team interacted with Sharan Khanna - Multi-disciplinary Yoga teacher - Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga specialist and Founder of SharanKhannaYoga.

Jun 21, 2023 09:26 (IST) Delhi celebrates International Yoga Day 2023 at 28 venues at the national capital

On the grand occasion of the 9th #InternationalDayofYoga2023, people of Delhi witness and engage in CYP demonstrations at 28 venues across the capital.



The Ministry of Ayush commemorates the 9th #IDY2023 with mass participation and enthusiasm at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WWohMQqMhj - Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2023

Jun 21, 2023 09:13 (IST) मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में बुधवार को आयोजित 9वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के कार्यक्रम में वर्चुअल रूप से शामिल हुए प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने कहा कि हमारे ऋषियों ने योग को परिभाषित करते हुए कहा है 'युज्यते एतद् इति योग:' अर्थात जो जोड़ता है, वो योग है। pic.twitter.com/mzQMoNM6NG - Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2023



The Prime Minister virtually participated in the 9th International Yoga Day program organised on Wednesday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He said, "the spread of Yoga means the spread of the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumkam'. The Prime Minister virtually participated in the 9th International Yoga Day program organised on Wednesday in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. He said, "the spread of Yoga means the spread of the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumkam'.

Jun 21, 2023 09:08 (IST) International Yoga Day celebrations begin at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is ready to celebrate

#InternationalDayofYoga2023

Yoga enthusiasts have spread their Yoga mats and are ready to perform CYP demonstration. #IDY2023

#IDYArctictoAntarctica#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#YogaBharatMala#YogaOceanRing#YogaMyPridepic.twitter.com/i1cKnIJwpp - Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 20, 2023