Full Coverage: International Yoga Day 2023

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. Recognising its universal appeal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the ninth annual celebrations for International Yoga Day at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
#WATCH | "We are excited to do Yoga with PM Modi ji. We are happy to be here," says Dr Sheetal Desai, a member of the Indian diaspora, in #NewYork, USA pic.twitter.com/NRLRpoO08c- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy.- Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2023
Celebrated #InternationalDayofYoga2023 onboard #INSVikrant at Kochi, Kerala. A Glimpse of the Day. pic.twitter.com/MPjUzTMF2z- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023
The Hindu Council of Australia, Australian School of Meditation and Yoga and the Consulate organised #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Darwin. pic.twitter.com/jXkOrunNIK- India in Perth (@CGIPerth) June 21, 2023
#InternationalDayofYoga2023#Suratpic.twitter.com/X7aIyDGJe4- Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 21, 2023
A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within... Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul.- SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 21, 2023
A big thank you to our youngest participants at today's #IDY celebrations in Ise City, Mie. Their energy and enthusiasm was infectious. @IndianEmbTokyo@iccr_hq@ICCR_Japan@moayush@IndianDiplomacy@yogadaykansaipic.twitter.com/iETLPyqFuH- India In Osaka (@IndianConsOsaka) June 17, 2023
The sacred Om chants reverberate across Tokyo during the celebrations of the 9th International Day of Yoga #IDY2023 organised by Embassy of India Tokyo @ICCR_Japan#ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakampic.twitter.com/bXZsDyMcs8- India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) June 21, 2023
Yoga is rooted in ancient Indian tradition. It keeps our body & mind healthy.- Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 21, 2023
Attended the state-level Yoga session at the international exhibition hall, Hapania on the occasion of #InternationalDayOfYoga.
This year, the theme for International Yoga Day is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva... pic.twitter.com/giwLWabdVB
#InternationalDayofYoga2023- IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) June 19, 2023
Glimpses of the #IDY celebrations at #NathanPhilipsSquare in Toronto. Thank you for turning out in large numbers to experience the power of yoga in promoting physical,mental & spiritual well being. @AOLSwamiji@AoLCanada@AlliancesYoungpic.twitter.com/y5Cei4okcw
The Embassy of India celebrated 9th #IDY@ChulalongkornU grounds in Bangkok. Over 4000 yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life, including Ambassadors, diplomats, govt officials, media, students, academia and Indian diaspora joined #IDY2023 celebrations. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rqBuwBVmw0- India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) June 18, 2023
🧘#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam 🧘- India in Sydney (@cgisydney) June 21, 2023
Glimpses of the #IDY celebrations at the premises of Consulate General of India, Sydney. Members of Consular corps also joined.@MEAIndia@HCICanberra@moayush@ICCR_Australia@IndianDiplomacy@cgimelbourne@CGIPerth@AustraliaSrmdpic.twitter.com/3CuGuxXISw
Let's harmonise our minds & bodies together! 🧘♀️#G20India delegates participated in large numbers at the #InternationalDayofYoga2023 celebrations led by Minister @dpradhanbjp on the sidelines of the #4thEdWG Meeting. #YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#G20Edu4allpic.twitter.com/b4CcVjJCal- G20 India (@g20org) June 21, 2023
From young children to yoga trainers, everyone participated and performed in the International Day of Yoga 2023 event organised by the Embassy of India in Kuwait.
Young children from different nationalities performed and participated in the #IDY2023 event organized by Embassy of India in Kuwait.@ANIpic.twitter.com/pPKNGTQwvz- India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Passengers perform Yoga inside a Mumbai local train#9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/3JdL38EK64- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Glimpses of International Yoga Day 2023 #IDY2023 from #Jammu.#YogaForVasudhaivaKutumbakampic.twitter.com/2TkW4Rvxll- Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Prison inmates and prison staff perform yoga at the Central Jail on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDay in Indore, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/oTIdDbXfrp- ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2023
Governor Ravi and Laxmi Ravi performed Yoga along with youth and yoga practitioners at Annamalai University on #InternationalYogaDay2023.... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jJz80fPji9- RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) June 21, 2023
Yoga programmes organised at heritage locations across #Karnataka with the theme 'Yoga, An Indian Heritage' on #InternationalDayOfYoga- PIB in Karnataka (@PIBBengaluru) June 21, 2021
Yoga Day celebrations at premises of the Elephant stable, Group of Monuments, Hampi, #Karnataka:- A World Heritage site and monument pic.twitter.com/uJai56QAUR
#WATCH | Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/U23mJfblas- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/88LG5Oz2NZ- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | BSF officers and Jawans perform yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay at International Border in R S Pura sector of Jammu pic.twitter.com/Bw1RcHAcuZ- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | UP: Indian Coast Guard organises Yoga at Coast Guard Officers' mess in Noida pic.twitter.com/nSPVwJHNy4- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla performs Yoga in Delhi to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/BQ2MvZmLiX- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performs Yoga at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, in Delhi on #9thInternationalYogaDay. pic.twitter.com/Bnx4vjwWn7- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर भारतीय सेना की पुंछ ब्रिगेड ने योग किया।#InternationalYogaDay2023pic.twitter.com/HaniXQ1CjJ- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 21, 2023
International Yoga Day: BSF jawans perform Yoga at Fulbari in Siliguri- ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 21, 2023
Army personnel deployed in Arunachal Pradesh, perform Yoga on #9thInternationalYogaDay- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Women in Nauwari saree perform yoga at Gateway of India in Mumbai on the occasion of #9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/SVzYdHgM90- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Canine member of the dog unit of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) along with ITBP personnel performs Yoga at Pranu Camp in Udhampur, J&K#9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/Emz1ixjt0X- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
.@indiannavy- Ocean Ring of Yoga International Day of Yoga (IDY 23)- PIB India (@PIB_India) June 20, 2023
In support of the IDY-23 initiative, Indian Navy ships deployed in the Indian Ocean Region are visiting various ports of friendly foreign countries & spreading the message of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam which is also... pic.twitter.com/cx4ygMdYtF
Indian Army personnel perform Yoga at Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake.@adgpi#IndianArmy#Yoga#Ladakh#PangongTso#InternationalDayofYoga2023pic.twitter.com/UqbG25YEyg- BN Adhikari, IIS(Rtd) (@AdhikariBN) June 21, 2023
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: People practice 'yoga asanas' in the Palk Strait in Rameswaram on #InternationalYogaDay . pic.twitter.com/McXEjjC0eu- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#WATCH | Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
#WATCH | Gujarat: Over 1 lakh people performed Yoga with CM Bhupendra Patel in Surat on #9thInternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/1EuHDqSVsZ- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2023
Sharing pictures from #InternationalDayofYoga at Kochi. pic.twitter.com/eSJO9DjAcM- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2023
Union minister Nitin Gadkari greeted people on the occasion of the International Yoga Day and said yoga has got recognition across the world. Mr. Gadkari was addressing a gathering at a Yoga Day programme in his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra.
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के अवसर पर नागपुर के यशवंत स्टेडियम, धंतोली में केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @nitin_gadkari जी और भाजपा महाराष्ट्र के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष श्री @cbawankule जी की उपस्थिती में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया।#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#HarAnganYogapic.twitter.com/UysSMPif0X- Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) June 21, 2023
Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul! #InternationalYogaDaypic.twitter.com/9JZbh77R3o- Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2023
Greetings to all on the International Day of Yoga!- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2023
Yoga is one of our civilisation's great accomplishments, and India's great gift to the rest of the world.
Yoga brings together the body and the mind and it is a holistic approach to life. Yoga helps us all to be in a better... pic.twitter.com/feErLcnq5h
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga was the key solution to all the physical and mental problems and ailments. Hence, it should be imbibed in one's daily routine.
आज लोगों के सामने विभिन्न प्रकार की चुनौतियां हैं।- Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 21, 2023
कोई शारीरिक बीमारियों से परेशान है, कोई तनाव से परेशान है, कोई आधि और व्याधि दोनों से प्रभावित है।
इन सभी से संपूर्ण आरोग्यता प्रदान करने में 'योग' की बहुत बड़ी भूमिका है। pic.twitter.com/5zmMdW1823
"व्यायामात् लभते स्वास्थ्यं दीर्घायुष्यं बलं सुखं।- Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) June 20, 2023
आरोग्यं परमं भाग्यं स्वास्थ्यं सर्वार्थसाधनम्॥"
समस्त देश और प्रदेश वासियों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।
योग भारत की प्राचीन परम्परा का एक अमूल्य उपहार है, यह मस्तिष्क और शरीर की एकता का प्रतीक... pic.twitter.com/aFpSDDUR3R
Participating in Mass Yoga Demonstration on 9th International Yoga Day in Gurugram, Haryana. https://t.co/UY6kxkxFxb- Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 21, 2023
योगः कर्मसु कौशलम् 🧘- Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 21, 2023
योग क्रिया ही नहीं नहीं बल्कि निरोगी जीवन,यौवन और कल्याण का विज्ञान है। शारीरिक व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को बनाए रखने के लिए योग के लिए योग अवश्य अपनाएं।
योग आरोग्य का द्वार है और योग का काम जोड़ना है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने योग के माध्यम... pic.twitter.com/JZMQ9v9kSu
योग को विश्व के पटल पर लाने का सार्थक सफल प्रयास भारत के प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने 27 सितम्बर 2014 को सयुंक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के 69 सत्र मे अपने उद्बोदन मे किया। pic.twitter.com/4AbWEhf9W1- Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023
हमारे ऋषि-मुनि कह गए हैं, 'पहला सुख निरोगी काया'- Vice President of India (@VPIndia) June 21, 2023
योग इसे सार्थक करता है... योग स्वस्थ जीवन की कुंजी है।
इस महान परंपरा को प्रणाम करते हुये आप सभी के उज्ज्वल और स्वस्थ भविष्य की कमाना करता हूँ। #YogaDay2023pic.twitter.com/SHfPAS4Xdx
The United Nations (UN) describes Yoga as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. To know more about it, NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India team interacted with Sharan Khanna - Multi-disciplinary Yoga teacher - Ashtanga and Hatha Yoga specialist and Founder of SharanKhannaYoga.
On the grand occasion of the 9th #InternationalDayofYoga2023, people of Delhi witness and engage in CYP demonstrations at 28 venues across the capital.- Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2023
The Ministry of Ayush commemorates the 9th #IDY2023 with mass participation and enthusiasm at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WWohMQqMhj
मध्य प्रदेश के जबलपुर में बुधवार को आयोजित 9वें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के कार्यक्रम में वर्चुअल रूप से शामिल हुए प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने कहा कि हमारे ऋषियों ने योग को परिभाषित करते हुए कहा है 'युज्यते एतद् इति योग:' अर्थात जो जोड़ता है, वो योग है। pic.twitter.com/mzQMoNM6NG- Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2023
Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023
International Yoga Day: Here Is All You Need To Know
Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh is ready to celebrate- Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 20, 2023
#InternationalDayofYoga2023
Yoga enthusiasts have spread their Yoga mats and are ready to perform CYP demonstration. #IDY2023
#IDYArctictoAntarctica#YogaforVasudhaivaKutumbakam#YogaBharatMala#YogaOceanRing#YogaMyPridepic.twitter.com/i1cKnIJwpp
Celebrate the grand event of #InternationalDayofYoga2023 today (21st June 2023) from 6:00 AM onwards at Garrison Ground, Jabalpur, MP in the presence of VP of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Guest of Honour, Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel, Governor of MP pic.twitter.com/IXKxTlpNeM- Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 20, 2023