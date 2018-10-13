Bihar Police Officer Shot Dead In An Encounter With Dreaded Gangster

Ashish Kumar was leading his team when he was shot dead by gangsters in Bihar's Khagaria

A police officer died in a shootout with gangsters in Bihar's Khagaria district on Friday. Ashish Kumar, the Station House Officer of Pasraha died on the spot, while another policeman was injured.

Ashish Kumar, 32, was leading his team late last night during an encounter with the dreaded Dinesh Muni gang in Salarpur diara (small island) on the Ganga River, on the outskirts of Khagaria.

After a tip off about the presence of Dinesh Muni and his men hiding in the area, the police officer took four of his men and raided the gangster's hideout at about 2 am. The criminals started firing indiscriminately after seeing the police arrive. A fierce shootout followed. Ashish Kumar who shot on the chest died instantly, said the police.

Reports suggest a criminal belonging to the Dinesh Muni gang also died on the spot.

Later senior police officers including Meenu Kumari Gogri and Pramod Kumar Jha reached the spot with more forces. The remote Salarpur diara is known to be a hiding place for notorious criminals in the state.

The police have not yet confirmed whether the gangster has been caught.

Last year the officer had survived a bullet injury after he was shot during an encounter with local gangsters in the same area.

Ashish Kumar was known to be a brave officer, whose mother is suffering from cancer. One of his brothers is with the Border Security Force (BSF) and another is a civil engineer. Local media reports suggest Ashish Kumar took keen interest in social work.