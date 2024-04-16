Delhi Man Guns Down Cop, Shoots At Another Man Before Killing Self

Delhi Police recovered a 7.65 mm pistol from the an autorickshaw (Representational)

A 44-year-old man allegedly shot dead an assistant sub-inspector and then killed himself today in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR around 11:40 am reported multiple bullet rounds being fired at the Meet Nagar Flyover that killed ASI Dinesh Sharma and injured another person.

ASI Sharma was posted with the Special Branch of the Delhi Police and was travelling on his bike when he was shot. The other victim, Amit Kumar (30), was on his scooter when he was shot by the accused, Mukesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

Mukesh lived in the Nand Nagri area, police said.

According to an eye-witness, Mukesh first shot and kiilled Dinesh Sharma and then shot Amit Kumar on his leg. He then boarded an auto-rickshaw and asked the driver to take him away from the spot.

"However, the driver refused and the accused fired at him, but he managed to escape unhurt. When a crowd gathered on the spot, he shot himself dead," the eye-witness said.

"We have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol from the the rear seat of the auto. Multiple live rounds and empty shells were found at three different locations on the flyover," he said.

The bodies were sent for an autopsy and the injured was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is in a critical condition, the police said.

"We have registered a case of murder and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and under the Arms Act against the accused and started further investigation into the matter," Mr Tirkey said.

