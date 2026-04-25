Stray Dog In Odisha Dies A Hero After Saving 30 Children From Venomous Snake

A stray dog has died after protecting more than 30 young children from a venomous snake in a village in Odisha, India, prompting an outpouring of grief from local residents who gave the animal a ceremonial farewell befitting a human being, according to OrissaPOST.

The dog, known locally as Kali, had been a familiar and well-loved presence in Dhirakula village, in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. On Monday morning, at around half past eight, more than thirty pupils from Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir, a nearby primary school, were seated outside their school premises when a poisonous snake was spotted moving towards them, as per the news report.

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Kali acted without hesitation. The dog placed itself between the snake and the children, engaging the reptile in a struggle before ultimately killing it. However, during the confrontation, Kali was bitten on the mouth and later died as a result of the venom.

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When news of Kali's death spread through the village, residents were visibly distressed. In an extraordinary tribute, villagers organised a formal funeral procession. The dog's body was laid on a trolley, adorned with flowers and draped in a white cloth, and carried through the village before being buried with full rites.

"Kali saved the lives of our children and will remain immortal in our hearts," said one villager.

The funeral was conducted under the supervision of Ramesh Chandra Prusti, with assistance from Bhagirath Sahu, Danardana Prusti, Kamalakanta Hati, Sarbeswar Hati, Himanshu Hati, Krishna Das, Baidhar Singh, and Pramod Sahu.