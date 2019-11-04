Senior BJD Leader Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Harassment By Colleague

BJD Leader Pramod Kumar Sahu has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

Senior BJD leader Pramod Kumar Sahu, who is also the president of Kendrapara Credit Co-Operative Society, was on Monday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague, police sources said.

A police team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police B Gagarin Mohanty, picked up Mr Sahu from his residence in Baniamal area of Kendrapara district on Sunday night. He was subjected to hours of interrogation before his arrest, they said.

"Pramod Sahu was arrested on Monday morning under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," the official told reporters.

The former BJD state general secretary was then produced before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Mr Sahu sexually harassed her on several occasions at their place of work. She also said that the police had initially ignored her written complaint, submitted in April, and refused to register a case against the BJD leader.

The complainant, who has resigned from her service, then approached the court, which directed the police to register a case in the matter.

"Mr Sahu threatened me with dire consequences when I refused his advances. I have provided my call record details to the police and the media as evidence... I have full faith on the judiciary," she said.

