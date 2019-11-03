Onion Prices Shoot Up In Odisha Due To Supply Shortage

The state is facing a price hike due to a decline in the import of the onions. (Representational)

The surge in onion price on a daily basis has become a vital concern for people as it is costing Rs 70 for one kg in Bhubaneswar. The state is facing a price hike due to a decline in the import of the onions from other states.

Odisha doesn't produce sufficient onion. It is imported from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, (Nashik) and some other states to full fill requirements of the state, a customer said.

"I always used to buy 1 or 2 kg onion for my home but due to the price hike, I brought only 500 grams today. Onion is imported from other states in Odisha but the state government failed to set up more cold storage. Our state does not produce onion. We belong to the middle class and this is becoming a burden on us," said a customer present at the market.

"We use onion in every food item. If the price keeps increasing then we might have to stop buying. If we people from the middle class are facing problems then imagine the state of poor people," Sujata, a local resident told ANI on Sunday.

"More than us the poor are being affected and the government should take some measures to tackle this," she added.

