Odisha Relief Commissioner Asks For Flood Damage Assessment Report

Heavy rains have triggered flood-like situation in low lying areas of Odisha

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has written to nine district collectors to submit an assessment report by August 17 on the damage caused to public properties due to recent flood and torrential rainfall in the state.

The nine districts hit by flooding and inundation are Bolangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada and Sambalpur.

Instructions have also been issued to other government departments to submit the report by the same date.

"Due to heavy precipitation during last week of July and first week of August 2019, districts like Bolangir, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur have experienced flooding and inundation. The assessment of damage to public properties and immediate repair thereof has to be taken up on priority," letter of Mr Sethi reads.

