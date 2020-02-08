Odisha Man Fined Rs 42,500 For Allowing Minor To Ride His Motorbike

Transport Authority said the minor won't get driving licence till he is 25 years. (Representational)

A motorcycle owner has been slapped with a fine amount of Rs 42,500 for allowing a minor to ride his motor bike violating traffic rules under new Motor Vehicles Act 2019 in Odisha's Bhadrak district, said an official on Saturday.

The minor is a resident of Nuapokhari village of Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district.

A challan of Rs 42,500 was issued against the owner of the two-wheeler Narayan Behera of Nuapokhari area in the district, said an official.

Sources said the minor boy along with two persons was riding a motorcycle on Thursday when the officials of Bhadrak Regional Transport Office (RTO) stopped the motorcyclist and issued a challan against the juvenile as well as the vehicle owner.

As per the challan, a penalty of Rs 500 imposed for general offence, Rs 5,000 fine for allowing person to drive vehicle without valid/proper driving licence, Rs 5,000 for driving vehicle without valid driving license, Rs 5,000 for driving against flow of traffic, Rs 1,000 for riding more than two persons in two-wheeler, Rs 1,000 for riding without helmets by driver and pillion and Rs 25,000 under offences by Juveniles.

However, the State Transport Authority tweeted: "The vehicle owner/parent of minor boy driving vehicle have to pay penalty of 25,000, the boy won't get driving licence till he is 25 years."