Law College Professor Kills Father Over Monetary Dispute In Odisha, Arrested

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene (Representational)

In a shocking incident, Anirudh Choudhury (38), an assistant professor at a private law college here, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sunil Choudhury, a retired officer of central PSU Nalco, was fatally stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach with a knife, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said.

Anirudh had been residing with his parents in an apartment in Kalarahanga area under Mancheswar police station here following a dispute with his wife. The tragic incident unfolded in the morning in front of his mother, Sunita, police added.

Upon receiving information, a PCR van rushed to the scene around 4:30 am and shifted the severely injured victim to Capital Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, Singh said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that financial disputes may have triggered the fatal confrontation.

Anirudh, reportedly distressed over substantial debts accumulated from various sources, had been embroiled in arguments with his father over financial support. When Sunil allegedly refused to give money, the situation escalated, resulting in the violent assault, police added.

Mancheswar police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene, including the weapon used in the crime and the clothes worn by both the accused and the victim.

The victim's body has been sent for postmortem examination, while further investigations are underway. Anirudh's mother will also be questioned to gather more details about the incident, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)