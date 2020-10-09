Judge Holds Midnight Hearing, Sends Officer To Army Custody In Dowry Case

The judged ordered that the Major arrested in a dowry case be send to army custody instead of jail

A local court in Bhubaneswar held a midnight hearing on Thursday and decided to send an army Major, arrested in a dowry torture case, to army custody instead of jail.

The judge of sub-divisional judicial magistrate's (SDJM) court SK Mishra visited the court at 10 pm after attempts to hold the hearing through video conferencing failed. The hearing continued past 1:30 am.

After the hearing, the judged ordered that the Major arrested be send to army custody instead of jail.

Earlier, the Mahila Police Station had arrested the Major on the basis of his wife's allegation of physical and mental torture for dowry and attempt to murder. The army officer was staying in Nayapalli area in Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered against the army officer at the police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Dowry Prohibition Act.

The officer had allegedly threatened his wife to shoot her to death if she doesn't bring money from her parents.

The wife in her complaint said that though the matter was settled mutually earlier, her husband continued the torture. Though police served a notice to the Major, he did not respond. On Thursday, he was arrested by the police.



