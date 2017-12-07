Goods Train Derails In Odisha; No One Injured

Six wagons of a goods train derailed between Dumuriput and Damanjodi railway stations in Odisha's Koraput district, cancelling and disrupting movement of several trains on the route today, an East Coast Railway official said.No one was injured in the accident.The incident happened shortly after midnight last night when the goods train was approaching route number three of Damanjodi yard, the ECoR official said.The additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) of Waltair railway division of ECoR zone along with safety officers of engineering and mechanical branches rushed to the site, he said.Restoration work is in progress and normal train services on the line is expected to be restored soon, the official said.